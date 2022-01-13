Dear Heloise: In this computer age, the best way to store documents and pictures is to scan them into files and place them on a thumb drive. You can put a lot of information in a 16-gig thumb drive. Two 16-gig thumb drives only cost about $8. If you have a safe or a safe-deposit box at a bank, it will not take up much room.
— D. Hansel, Houston
