Dear Heloise: Last week I went to my recipe file to get the card with your delicious coleslaw recipe and it was gone. Would you reprint that recipe? I’m having a few friends over on Valentine’s Day, and your coleslaw will go well with my ham!
— Elaine J., Des Moines, Iowa
Elaine, this was originally my mother’s recipe and frequently requested. I never go on a picnic without bringing along this dish. So here it is. You’ll need:
1 head of cabbage (about 2 cups)
Ice water to cover
2 ounces vegetable oil
1 ounce vinegar, lime juice or lemon juice but NOT all three
1/2 teaspoon prepared mustard (yellow, NOT powdered)
1/4 teaspoon celery salt
1 ounce real mayonnaise
Salt and pepper to taste
Dash of paprika
Shred the cabbage and soak in the water for 30 minutes. If you are using bagged slaw you can skip this step, but it does make it crisp! Meanwhile, mix together the remaining ingredients. Drain the cabbage and mix into the dressing. Refrigerate until ready to use.
