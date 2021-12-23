Dear Annie: I’ve been with my husband for 10 years, and my husband’s parents are wonderful people. They graciously host holidays; they offer to let us stay in their beautiful home each time we visit; and best of all, they are eager to see and spend time with us.
They are recently retired, and we both work full time. This sometimes leads to us denying their offers to spend time together as work doesn’t always allow us to do so. We live about five hours away from them, so it’s not an easy daytrip.
While we love to spend time with them, we have had to deny visits due to work-schedule conflicts. They respond to our denial by revealing that they already have lodging and are coming to visit regardless. If we deny them again, they pay cancelation fees on pre-booked lodging. If we allow it, then they stand around bored, waiting until the end of our shifts for us to be “ready.” It’s simply not good timing for us, and we can’t host them well.
Additionally, my husband and I are introverted and while we love them, hopping into conversation and attentive family hosting right after work is awfully exhausting.
I understand they have more free time with retirement and want to see us, but how do we stop them from making plans without an affirmative “yes”?
— Yes, Please
Dear Yes, Please: If your in-laws are coming to see you, you and your husband must be included in the planning process for these trips.
The next time you see your in-laws, simply tell them that whether their next trip is in a few weeks or months down the line, you’d rather know early so you can put it on your radar. This ensures that no one is disappointed, spending unnecessary money or feeling stressed during what should be a fun visit, and that you’ll truly be able to make the most of your time together.