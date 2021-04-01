Dear Readers: Today is April 1, traditionally known as a fun and spunky day to pull innovative but harmless pranks on friends and family. Its origin is vague, but it began hundreds of years ago.
April Fools’ Day can elicit mixed emotions; some find the tricks silly and ridiculous. Others find humor and stress relief in a good laugh and an amusing practical joke.
— Heloise
