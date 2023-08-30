Dear Heloise: Help! I lost your Shrimp Dijon recipe, and I need it for a dinner I’m having in mid-October. My in-laws are coming, and my father-in-law loves that recipe. I prepared it when my husband and I were dating, and he’s spoken of it many times and how much he enjoyed it. Would you please print that recipe in your column so that I can make it for my father-in-law?
