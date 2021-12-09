Dear Readers: Everyone loves to get a beautifully wrapped gift. Why not make your own special homemade wrapping paper for gifts? It will also be cheaper! Here are some creative ideas that everyone in the family can do.
Jazz up plain gift bags. Have your children decorate the bags by adding beads, stickers and stamp impressions.
Add a floral touch. If you have a garden with flowers, tape a lovely rose to a package or a small bunch of fresh wildflowers.
Wrapping a large present for a child? Use a pillowcase. Choose one with your daughter’s or son’s favorite cartoon character or design. Put the gift inside and tie with yarn.
Have a large box to wrap? Buy paper tablecloths, which can be found at party stores.
— Heloise
