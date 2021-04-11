Dear Readers: Pouring boiling water down your kitchen sink may not be a good idea. If your kitchen plumbing is made of PVC piping (PVC is plastic), the hot water can potentially damage the pipes.
How to clean the drain? Sprinkle a generous amount (about 1 cup) of baking soda in the sink, dampen and buff gently. Then rinse with warm, not hot, water.
Baking soda is a workhorse in the home. Nontoxic, safe, cheap and readily available, I keep boxes on-hand. You can add a generous glug of warm vinegar to amp up the cleaning power.
— Heloise
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.