Dear Heloise: My grandbabies love it when I have a cake waiting for them when they come for a visit. I think their favorite one was a strawberry gelatin cake, but I have lost the recipe. It was simple to make, as I remember, and it was a real hit with my little ones. Would you reprint that recipe for all of us who love to spoil our grandchildren?
— Joan C., Mesa, Ariz.
Joan, of course I will. And here it is:
Strawberry Gelatin Cake
1 box white cake mix
1 box strawberry gelatin
1/2 cup oil
1/2 cup water
1 box frozen strawberries
4 eggs
Mix the cake mix and the gelatin together well. Add oil, water and eggs and heat until smooth. Add half of the strawberries and juice (keep the rest for icing).
Bake at 350 degrees for about 1 hour or so. This makes three round layers.
Icing
1 box powdered sugar
1 stick butter/margarine
1/2 box of strawberries (from above)
Mix well and spread on cooled cake.
— Heloise
