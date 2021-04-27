Dear Readers: Lots of folks are buying homes right now! Whether it’s because of quarantine and we are realizing how small or ill-suited our current homes are, or if it’s because interest rates are low, now is a good time to consider home ownership.
What are the steps toward buying a home? Let’s take a look:
Get pre-qualified for a mortgage loan to figure out how much home you can afford. Pre-qualification determines the top limit of a loan you can qualify for.
You’ll supply a look at your financial history to the lender. This will include your income, assets, debts and credit score.
A pre-approval is kind of the same, but it requires documentation and verification.
Meet with a Realtor and search for the perfect home.
Make an offer on a property you like, negotiate and sign a purchase agreement.
Next? Here comes the home inspection and appraisal.
Now your home goes into underwriting; its progress is monitored by your loan officer.
Finally? Your loan is approved; the deal is done.
Sign on the dotted line, transfer the dollars, and move in!
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.