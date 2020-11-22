Dear Readers: When’s the last time you did a good detail cleaning of your baseboards? Can’t remember? It’s time.
You do hopefully dust the baseboards on a regular basis. This will make a deep cleaning easier.
A barely damp microfiber cloth can attract dust.
Chemical cleaners and those with ammonia should never find any woodwork in your home — it can be drying and damaging. Mild detergent diluted with water will work just fine.
Furniture oils can moisturize to limit drying and cracking. Wax can harden the finish and lessen the look of scratches. Read the labels on these products.
For long-term care of baseboards, limit their time in the sun, and keep the humidity in your home low, between 25% and 50%.
— Heloise
