Dear Heloise: I might be telling my age, but as a kid, we were taught to use a church key (the old can and bottle opener) to loosen the seal on a screw-on lid that refuses to be opened by raising the lid away from the jar in a couple of places.
When the seal is broken, you will hear a popping sound and the lid will easily unscrew.
— Vicki Palmer, Temple
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.