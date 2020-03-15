Dear Annie: This is in response to “Kathy with a K,” who wrote to you about not being able to find anyone quite her type to date. You told her it was one thing to have a type and another to have tunnel vision.
When I was in graduate school and too busy to be looking for a relationship, I met a guy one day, talked with him for a while, and thought, “He’s OK, I guess, but he’s definitely not my type.”
This year we will celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary, and he is the love of my life. We share many interests, but each of us also enjoys activities in which the other is not involved. Is he perfect? No. But neither am I, and it takes a lot of tolerance and forgiveness and laughter from each of us to maintain a healthy marriage.
By the way, he is younger than I — something I never considered a possibility for my “ideal” mate. I am glad I didn’t let preconceived ideas rob me of a wonderful husband.
— Grateful Georgia Girl
Dear Grateful: Happy anniversary! Here’s to going against type and winning.
