Dear Heloise: With summer on its way and the Covid pandemic slowly becoming less of a worry, more people are planning vacations. Having worked in the hospitality industry for a number of years, I have a few hints to help travelers have a happy, enjoyable stay at a hotel/motel.
First, if your room is not to your liking, please remain calm and ask to speak to the manager. Hotels want to keep you as a customer and will usually do their best to accommodate your requests, within reason. If the room is not what you had expected, ask for an upgrade. If the hotel is full and your room has been given away, ask if they can arrange for you to stay at another place. Before you leave to return home, be sure you have everything packed. We frequently find shoes under a bed, clothing hanging on the back of the bathroom door, shampoo and conditioner in the shower. We hope you enjoy your stay and return home satisfied with the service and accommodations.
— Patricia L., Orlando, Fla.
Patricia, to this I would add, if you make reservations ahead of time, be sure to ask for a confirmation number, along with the phone number, name and address of the hotel.
— Heloise