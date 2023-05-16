Dear Annie: I will have been married for 22 years this September, and we have been together for 26 years. But I recently discovered that for the past three years, my husband was talking to another woman in secret. I found evidence in texting voicemails and even a recording showing that they were at a casino once. I mean, if I would have taken all that to court, a judge would honestly tell me he’s cheating on you, but my husband convinced me otherwise. He swore up and down there was nothing between them; he swore up and down that nothing sexual happened between them, and he told me that at that time he was attracted to her for a while but nothing happened between them.
