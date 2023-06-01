Dear Heloise: I have an electric blanket. The care instructions say to wash it by hand, which I do with Woolite detergent in the tub. When done, I squeeze out as much of the water as I can. Then I put the blanket in the washing machine and run it on the spin cycle twice (7 minutes each). Then I spread the blanket over a rack or some chairs to dry overnight. I read your column in the Houston Chronicle.
