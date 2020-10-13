Dear Heloise: I read your advice about how to add a wire to a mask by using a pipe cleaner. I use a twist-tie, the kind that grocery stores provide for tying vegetable bags.
I just cut a tiny hole in the top center of the mask, slip in the twist-tie, and use a few stitches to sew it in and close the hole.
— Rhona B., Silver Spring, Md.
