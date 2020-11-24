Dear Heloise: When I’m out with my Grands (ages 8, 7, 5 and 4), we have a system if any of them were to get separated from me. They are to go to an adult and ask if they are a grandma or a grandpa.
The person would then say, “Yes, I’m a grandma,” and the child would say: “I’m lost. Please help me.”
The grandma or grandpa would then help the child reunite with me.
— Grandma Nancy in Pennsylvania
Nancy, also teach the Grands to look for a policeman. Other hints? The kids should know their full names, and an ID bracelet or some identification sewn into their clothes, with a phone number, is a smart choice.
— Heloise
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.