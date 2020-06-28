Dear Readers: Vinegar, as you know, is my go-to household helper. It’s cheap, environmentally safe and readily available. Vinegar is made of acetic acid, and you’ll typically find it in the grocery store at strengths of between 5% and 9%.
You can also find vinegar in a whopping 20% concentration in home improvement stores. This vinegar is NOT for cooking or general cleaning around the home. It does, however, make an excellent, safe and nontoxic weed killer.
You’ll need a pump sprayer and a mixture of 1 quart 20% vinegar and 4 ounces lemon juice. It may take a couple of treatments to kill the roots of the weeds. Of course, spray only the weeds you desire to eliminate. Weeds are hearty, so be patient.
Although 20% vinegar is safe, use rubber gloves and a mask, just as a precaution.
— Heloise