Dear Heloise: I have five boys, and they’re messy. They used to leave things all over the house, until I got fed up with trying to hunt down a pair of skates, a favorite jacket and bikes laying all over the front lawn. So I made a list of items, including where they belonged and who was responsible for them. If there is a bike laying on the front lawn instead of placed in the garage, they have to pay a fine. I always ask them, “Was dropping your socks (bike, clothes, school books, etc.) on the floor worth the 25 cents fine?” And that is only for the first offense. It goes up by a quarter every time they repeat the same action. When we get to one dollar, and that’s not very often, it costs them other things, such as handing over their cellphone for 24 hours. Or it might be no television for two nights. Thankfully, my husband backs me up.
One day I imagine they’ll get married, and I don’t want them to look upon their wives as servants who go behind them cleaning up their messes.
— Victoria H., Lake Oswego, Ore.