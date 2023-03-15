Dear Readers: This is just a reminder that, while cooking, make sure you turn all handles on cooking pots to the side where tiny hands can’t reach up and touch and where an adult passing by won’t knock a pot of something hot on themselves. If you’re wearing long sleeves, be very careful that your sleeves don’t catch on fire. It’s probably a good idea to change into shorter sleeves before you start cooking. Always have a fire extinguisher handy near your kitchen or in your garage.
