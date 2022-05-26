Dear Heloise: I recently read the third letter that said they take a container with them into the shower to capture that first cold water before receiving warm or hot water. That container-filled water is used to water the plants, etc. Bless these conscientious folks for wanting to save our valuable resource!
We’ve taken a different approach to attain the same result. A 25-minute installation from my husband of a water recirculating pump now provides instant hot water without having to store or waste that initial cold water.
A remote allows us to turn it on just before our need for hot water. He bought ours online, but several versions of this valuable accessory are available at big-box hardware stores.
Seems to me that your readers may wish to take advantage of what today’s technology is offering to help protect our limited resources.
— Mary Helen, Anaheim, Calif.