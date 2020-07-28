Dear Annie: I’ve been with this man for over seven years. In the last couple of years, he’s treated me badly by lying. He ignores me when his friends come around. I don’t want to stay in this relationship anymore. But it’s hard for me to leave him. What will it take for me to leave him before it gets worse?
— Hard to Leave
Dear Hard to Leave: Given the way he is treating you, it is going to be a great deal harder in the long run to stay than leave. Try and keep the big picture in mind. It doesn’t sound like his behavior is going to change after seven years.
Keep the long-term goal in mind that you deserve to be in a relationship of honesty, love and respect.
