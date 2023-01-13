Dear Heloise: Is there a polite way to tell your family members that you would rather they didn’t give you knickknacks for various gift-giving occasions?
Most Popular
Articles
- Bed Bath & Beyond to keep Temple store open, close Heights location
- Talented tandem: From Temple to TCU, Johnston and Wiley still shine on and off field
- Crime Roundup: 3 Belton arrests include Temple man with felony conviction charged for carrying firearm
- Reaching new heights: Billboards feature former Wildcats playing for national championship with TCU
- Scooted away: Tour Temple closes after nearly two years in operation
- TISD hires new director of finance
- ZZ Top to play at Bell County Expo Center April 21
- Commissioners take no action on Confederate statue after Minor calls for removal
- Film about Temple icon nears completion
- Former Temple lieutenant named Gatesville police chief