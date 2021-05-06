Dear Readers: You’ve been at home for over a year now; have you been binge watching your favorite TV shows? You might want to scale back a bit.
Every so often, vegging out in front of the TV is fine — it can help you relax and take your mind off of things for a while. However, watching hour after hour of TV can lead to chronic exhaustion, loneliness and depression; not to mention the sedentary nature of sitting can lead to its own cache of health problems.
Another blight on the binge? Watching a weekly drama, one episode per week, back in the day would build up excitement and conversation (the so-called cliff-hangers) — reasons to tune in each week. Binge watching ended that.
Do you feel you’re addicted? Have a plan to watch X number of hours of TV per week. Get your friends to keep you on track. Go outside and walk the dog, turn on some music and dance, and perhaps, most importantly, cut the TV off one hour before bedtime.
— Heloise
