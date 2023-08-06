Dear Heloise: Here are some tips for the reader who is on a low-sodium diet. First of all, toss out your salt shakers. You don’t need them. Never put salt on cooked food on your plate. There are salt substitutes. I use sea salt with cooking and baking. There are many spices and herbs you can add to flavor your food. If you don’t want to use fresh herbs, dried herbs are perfect. Be sure to get them in powder, not salt, form (garlic powder, for example, not garlic salt).
