Dear Annie: I am disabled and use a mobility device and oxygen due to emphysema, which was caused by my 30 years of cigarette smoking. I quit before my diagnosis, but it was too late.
One of the biggest issues concerns questions or comments from others. When I hear ignorant remarks from adults, I consider the source and move on. But I’d like to add something to your information when it’s a child who wonders.
I always answer the child. Most recently, I shared a table at a Japanese restaurant with a family who had a daughter who looked to be 8 or 9 years old. When I left, I got onto my scooter, and the child asked me why I needed it.
I told her the truth: I had smoked when I was younger, and I ruined my lungs, so I can’t walk very far or for very long now. I tell that to children every time. If even one child remembers me and doesn’t smoke, it was worth it.
— Life With a Disability
Dear Life: Thank you so much for your beautiful letter. You are making rainbows out of clouds and saving lives. By continuing to use your own suffering to help others not suffer, you will live a life filled with joy and compassion. Thank you for that.
