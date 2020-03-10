Dear Annie: Four years ago, I kissed my wife goodnight, and we went to sleep as usual. The next morning, she told me that she wasn’t feeling like herself and wanted to spend the day with her friends. Later that evening, she called to say that she would not be coming home until she was able to figure things out, including if she still wanted to be married and a mother to our 10-year-old daughter.
I tried my best to be supportive, hoping that some personal time would help. In the 12 years that we had been together, we both shared that each of us considered the other our soulmates.
— Betrayed by Soulmate
Dear Betrayed by Soulmate: I am so sorry that your wife left you and your daughter. We will never know exactly why she did what she did, but what you can control is how you react to what she did. Now is the time to step into your personal power, if not for yourself, then for your daughter.
Counseling or support groups can be very helpful at this time, especially for your daughter. You have to be mother and father for her, and that is a big task, but you can do it with help from others who have survived similar challenges.
Where to write: Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.