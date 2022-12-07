Dear Heloise: I am a 16-year-old high school student who hates salads. My mother puts all kinds of vegetables in her salads and insists that I eat at least one helping. I don’t mind the lettuce, but the celery, tomatoes, carrots and other things in the salad are disgusting. Why do people put so many vegetables in a simple salad?
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple woman accused of stealing money during break-ins at mother’s restaurant
- Belton man charged with murder in mother’s death
- Temple woman arrested on evading police warrant after disturbance
- Police: Gunman robs Temple store
- UPDATE: Spokesman: Belton woman’s death showed signs of ‘foul play’
- Belton man charged with indecency with a child
- Police: Mother left child in a ditch along Coryell road
- Dinosaur days: Jurassic Empire exhibit on display until Dec. 4
- Affidavit: Belton man stabbed his mother and hid body
- Christmas cheer: Temple parade draws hundreds downtown