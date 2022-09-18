Dear Heloise: Small ceramic magnets, available at many fabric and hobby stores, are well-suited to hold kitchen knives in a vertical position, particularly if you just want to keep a few favorites handy. Range hoods, microwaves and refrigerator sides make good supports. The flat sides of magnets will hold to steel surfaces, and can be optimally spaced out. But, they should be reinforced by either a small drop of super glue or double-sided tape so the magnet does not come off with the knife. (Later, if you need to remove a magnet, heat it up with a blow dryer.)
