Dear Annie: My mother-in-law has been diagnosed with cervical cancer back in our home country. My husband planned to pay all the expenses for her care, including treatments, hospital visits and food. His three older sisters live near his mom (one lives with his mom). He said his sisters are poorer than we are when comparing our hourly wages. I said the expenses should be divided by all the children — or at least the richest sister who owns a house and a tourist van. This has led to a major argument between my husband and me. He said that I am being selfish and cruel and that if it were my parents with cancer, he would sell our house to help them.