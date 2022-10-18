Dear Heloise: I would like to share this invaluable tip about reheating chicken. To me, chicken has an odd, terrible taste when reheated, and usually gets tossed after the first meal. A few days ago, I bought a huge chicken. Normally, I would have tossed it again, but I didn’t have anything in the house to eat. So, I decided I would just suck it up and reheat it.
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple man indicted in hit-and-run death
- Robinson Family Farm fire scorches cars
- Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel
- ‘It was utter chaos’: Farm owner, patrons describe fast-spreading blaze that damaged vehicles
- Man indicted on weapons charge in golf course rage incident
- Community spirit: Temple High School homecoming parade draws crowd
- Undistorted truth: TC professor’s book, lecture magnifies ‘the real Custer’
- Catch crop: Team-oriented Halvorson relishes first TD from Temple’s busy TE spot
- Bell County begins Scofflaw Program for vehicle registrations
- Temple man arrested for allegedly shooting woman