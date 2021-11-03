Dear Heloise: I’m out on my own now and doing a lot of cooking for myself. I’ve tasted your Chicken Tortilla Soup at a friend’s home and would like to get the recipe so I can serve it when a guest comes to visit next month. Would you reprint that recipe?
— Rodger H., San Jose, California
Rodger, this a very tasty soup, and I get requests to reprint it all the time. So, here it is. You’ll need:
12 corn tortillas
1/2 cup olive oil
2 onions, chopped fine
1/2 cup tomato puree
4 quarts rich chicken stock
2 cups cooked chicken, diced
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro
Dash of cayenne pepper and Parmesan cheese
Cut tortillas into strips and fry in oil until crisp. Drain and set aside.
Saute onion in olive oil. Add tomato puree and the chicken stock. Add chicken, cilantro and tortillas. Cook over medium heat for about an hour. Top each serving with a sprinkle of cayenne pepper and Parmesan cheese. Serves 12.
This is a simple, tasty soup that you can make quickly and save any leftover soup for lunch the next day. With chilly weather on its way, soup is always a favorite dish to serve to your family or friends.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.