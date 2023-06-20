Dear Heloise: Periodically, my husband and I “play” guests in our own house by using the guest bedroom and bathroom. This has led us to upgrade the bed by adding a mattress pad and a heated mattress cover. We’ve also decluttered the tops of dressers, emptied out the drawers and closet, and added empty hangers.
Most Popular
Articles
- Trump pleads not guilty to all 37 federal charges in classified documents case
- Rescue teams, divers search Lake Belton for missing man
- Catching up with ... Coach Chad President: Former Temple, Tulsa quarterback
- UPDATE: Temple woman identified who died in house fire; cause under investigation
- Wildcat makeover: Campaign under way to update THS mascots Willie and Wilma
- Column: Rhoades family savoring reunion on Yoe sideline
- Man who allegedly impregnated girl, age 13, indicted
- Temple man charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography
- Rebuilding a dream: Belton father and daughter bond over restoration project
- Theft suspect arrested at gunpoint at West Temple Walmart