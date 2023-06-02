Dear Readers: Recently, we have been getting letters from readers who say they get emails and text messages telling them that the bank has frozen their account due a number of things. Some are told there has been suspicious activity in their account or that the IRS requested that their account be frozen, and all sorts of other silly reasons. The scammers provide a phone number, and if you call that phone number, they say they’ll straighten out the problem, but first they need your bank account number, Social Security number and other personal information. Do NOT respond if this happens to you. Call your bank, but look up your bank’s phone number. Do NOT use the number the scammer provides. Always safeguard your personal financial information.
Most Popular
Articles
