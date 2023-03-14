Dear Heloise: I always enjoy reading the clever hints people send in. Here is one of my own: To keep my sink area clear of the utensils I use, when rinsing or washing dishes, I keep them on the back of the top rack of my dishwasher. My sink plug, scraper and long-handled brush don’t take up much room, are out of sight and are easy to access. Above all, they are washed and disinfected each time I run the dishwasher.