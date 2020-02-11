Dear Heloise: What about these home DNA tests I see advertised? Can they really tell me about my ancestors and health risks I may incur?
— Carol in Montana
Carol, once you supply a saliva sample, these kits purport to identify where your family originated from (your ancestry) and what genetic health concerns you may be in line for.
Your saliva contains DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid), which is a blueprint of info about you, Mom, Dad, grandparents and other family members, and this blueprint can tell you about you: the color of your eyes, how tall you are and if you may be predisposed to health problems.
But hold the phone. Experts from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (www.FDA.gov) and the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) agree: These DNA kits are mostly just for fun and entertainment. The info from the test could be wrong or misleading.
Always combine any “medical results” of these DNA tests with a doctor’s consultation.
— Heloise
