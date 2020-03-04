Dear Heloise: In a response to a reader in a recent column, while it is wise to cover and refrigerate, it is not wise for all foods. Homemade refried beans do not refrigerate well while covered. I kept covering my refried beans and they kept growing mold. As a Hispanic man, beans are a staple in my home, as I’m sure many of your Hispanic readers across the country can attest. My mother educated me to refrigerate in an open container. I’ve kept them uncovered up to about 10 days with no mold. They will dry out a bit, but just add a little water to moisten when warming.
— Elijah in California
