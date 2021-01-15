Dear Heloise: I have to take several medications, but I’ve gotten confused at times and taken the wrong meds. I took a sleeping pill before I went to work and nodded off at my desk. How can I keep these meds straight?
— Laura W., Valley City, N.D.
Laura, take the bottles containing the nighttime meds, and with a red marker, draw a crescent moon on the label. Place those bottles together in a cabinet or drawer. Take your daytime meds, and with the red marker, draw a smiley face, but place them in another cabinet, separate from the nighttime meds.
—Heloise
