Dear Heloise: I have many houseplants, but the problem with the plants are the gnats, and there are so many of them. Even with the vinegar solution I use to kill them, I still have a house full of gnats. How do I get rid of them?
—Janie in West Virginia
Janie, gnats can be so annoying. Your problem can be from gnat eggs that may be on the fruits and vegetables you bring home from the grocery store, so be sure to thoroughly rinse them, especially bananas, and store them in the refrigerator if possible.
Gnats will also accumulate in the trays of over-watered plants, so ease up on the watering and maybe try repotting your plants in fresh soil. Hope this helps.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.