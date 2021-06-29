Dear Readers: Well, looks like we got over a big hurdle. After tragic death tolls, billions of dollars lost, jobs on hiatus and the disruption of our everyday lives for over one year, COVID looks to be on its way to becoming under control.
Many people have been vaccinated, which is great, but officials are concerned because people are going back to pre-COVID behaviors, like dropping social-distancing barriers and not wearing masks. In fact, doctors are seeing more instances of the common cold, sore throats and the flu than when we were all masked up.
Wearing masks is still recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.CDC.gov), especially for children over age 2.
Some CDC-recommended behaviors have become habit — for example, not shaking hands and cleaning surfaces more frequently.
What will the office of the future look like? Will we all be at home? Will delivery service companies skyrocket in popularity? Stay tuned ...
Balance is critical, but COVID has definitely changed the world around us. Let’s all be careful, smart and safe.
— Heloise
