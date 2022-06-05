Gene and Kay Love of Moody celebrated their 50th anniversary on Thursday, June 2, with dinner in Moody.
Kay Driska married Gene Love on June 2, 1972, in Belton with the Rev. Watson officiating.
Mr. Love is retired after working as a supervisor at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple.
Mrs. Love is retired after working for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.
They have five children, Tommy, Warren, Penny, Weldon and Kay Love; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
They have been residents of Central Texas all of their lives.