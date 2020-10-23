Dear Heloise: I’m out of college now, in my first apartment and cooking for myself. I’ve found interesting recipes that I’d like to try, but I’m confused by certain terms that are used — for instance, “a la king,” “a la mode” and “al dente.” What do they mean?
— Mike in Louisiana
Mike, “a la king” describes a recipe that is prepared in a rich cream sauce (chicken a la king being the most popular) with mushrooms, pimentos or green pepper. “A la mode” usually means “served with ice cream,” such as pie a la mode. “Al dente” is an Italian term for describing food that is cooked so it’s firm when bitten by the tooth (dente). It’s usually used in instructions for cooking pasta and rice.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.