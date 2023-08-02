Dear Heloise: It seems like so many people are trying to drop a few pounds these days. It’s easy to consume more calories than we need or want in little ways, so it’s important to be careful with what we eat.
Most Popular
Articles
- New retail store opens in Belton
- Little River-Academy man accused of injuring grandmother
- Moonshadow mania: Thousands expected to visit Central Texas for total solar eclipse on April 8
- Two Leopards drafted to play pro baseball
- Belton man indicted for evading arrest
- Lori Deanne Farmer, age 38, of Little River-Academy died Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Temple man charged with felony after fight at Walmart store; incident caught on video
- Northbound I-35 traffic in Temple backed up because of accident
- Temple man indicted for allegedly assaulting pregnant woman
- Jo Ann Camp, age 83, of Temple died Tuesday, July 25, 2023