Dear Heloise: With the economic downturn, one of my friends got furloughed and another got laid off. What’s the difference?
— Amy in Pennsylvania
Amy, a lay off is typically the end of the line. You’ve lost your job. Why? An economic recession; the company is not performing well; the company is eliminating positions or closing.
When furloughed, you’re not working temporarily; many retail stores furloughed employees this spring. Your job is typically held for you until circumstances improve. But, due to possible restructuring, your particular job may not be there for you to return to when circumstances change.
Your friends should inquire about their health insurance and other benefits. Most folks will have some coverage after these events. With both circumstances, your friends should be entitled to unemployment insurance.
— Heloise
