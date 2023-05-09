Dear Heloise: My Whirlpool dryer belt recently broke. Since it’s old and older appliances tend to last longer than newer models, I decided to have it fixed. I did some research and discovered it’s very easy to open it up and get to the guts of the dryer. Unbelievably, there was a lot of lint and dust built up inside! Prior to repair, I was able to vacuum the entire interior.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chuck Norris plans return to Belton as Bell County Comic Con guest
- 2 injured in Temple partial structure collapse
- Fort Worth motorist killed in collision near Rockdale
- Juror excused from Marks capital murder trial during closed hearing
- Witness: Marks confessed to 2019 slaying; judge to rule on testimony before jury
- Tuesday Morning to close all stores, including Temple location
- Bell County Expo Center naming rights awarded to Cadence Bank for $2.8 million
- Second Temple home invasion reported
- Temple teenager charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Robbery reported in Temple