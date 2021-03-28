Dear Heloise: I’m looking for a different kind of treat and snack for my dog. Do you have any suggestions?
— Kelly M. in California
Hey Kelly! Adding new foods into your dog’s diet can be tricky. But did you know that eggs are a great occasional snack for dogs? Loaded with amino- and fatty acids, along with monster amounts of protein, eggs are a delicious choice for dogs.
Caveat control: Raw eggs can contain the salmonella bacteria, so watch for that. And adding new foods in the dog’s diet can possibly cause tummy trouble.
But all in all, eggs are a good, cheap and nutritious sometimes-snack for dogs.
