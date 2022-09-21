Dear Annie: I will be 80 in October 2022. I do not have a problem with aging. It’s better than the alternative.
Most Popular
Articles
- Belton’s Oliveira rises above tragedy
- New stores, eateries under construction in West Temple; Walgreens, Dunkin’ nearly complete
- Two in one: Sauls combines smarts, strength as Temple’s center on O-line
- Affidavit: Massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching woman
- Trial for soup-throwing suspect delayed until December
- Confidence and communication; Senior Onchweri livens up Broncos defense, special teams
- Farewell fiesta: Temple's Mexiko Café to hold Friday block party as restaurant closes
- Amtrak suspends passenger train service through Texas, including Temple stop
- Travis Dean Green, age 37, of Lott, died August 10, 2022
- A tale of two generals: Fort Hood could be renamed for Latino leader