Dear Heloise: A man approached me at the park and wanted to take a picture of my dog. I thought that was weird, and I told him no. Good thing, because my address and phone number are on the tags on my dog’s collar.
There is no reason for a stranger to take a picture of my dog. I’m happy my radar kicked on and told me something’s not right here. — Gaby W., age 14, in San Antonio, Texas
Gaby, here’s a Heloise High Five! If something doesn’t feel right to you, it is not right. Just say no to the man, take your dog and walk away. You don’t owe the man any explanation or any apology about anything.
— Heloise