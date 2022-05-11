Dear Annie: One of your readers recently addressed the issue of cameras inside houses. These have become increasingly prevalent, and as a practicing attorney, I would like to offer a few suggestions for your readers.
It is advisable that people make sure they tell visitors that there are cameras in the house so they do not face lawsuits from litigious guests.
All questions about videos in the home should be looked at by an attorney based on the laws of the state where they are located.
Some states have two-party consent rules, meaning each party to a conversation must consent to being recorded. Others have one-party consent, meaning only one party must consent, and that allows one person to record a conversation without fear of eavesdropping charges.
If both homeowners are out of the room and two guests are talking, that could be electronic eavesdropping, which is illegal even in one-party consent states.
Further, a person who lives in a home cannot put up hidden cameras in private areas, such as bathrooms or bedrooms, because a person has the right to be secluded in their own home. That would give rise to a suit called “intrusion to seclusion.” It depends on the laws of the state about whether they can put cameras in common areas of the home.
Regardless, etiquette aside, it would help to advise guests.
— Alabama Attorney
Dear Alabama Attorney: Thank you for your professional opinion. I always love to hear from lawyers , especially those who are knowledgeable about relatively new technology such as in-home cameras.