Dear Heloise: My carpet smells musty. My sister read in your column that you recommended using baking soda, sprinkled on the carpet, to remove odors. She said to wait 30 to 40 minutes and then vacuum the baking soda off the carpet. It worked like a charm!
— Lena in New Hampshire
Lena, yes, baking soda is great for freshening carpets. It is also nontoxic, inexpensive and won’t scratch most surfaces, so it’s ideal for cleaning and freshening.
— Heloise
